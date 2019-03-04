Hartlepool school pupils become 'Millionaires' after their 'incredible' effort in reading challenge ahead of World Book Day

Hartlepool pupils have been hailed for their efforts in a reading challenge that has seen them named as their school's first Word Millionaires.

The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in Hartlepool is celebrating the success of its first ever Word Millionaires - just in time to celebrate World Book Day this Thursday.

Students in Year 7 and Year 8 are currently enrolled on the Accelerated Reader programme where students are encouraged to read for pleasure for a minimum of 25 minutes every day.

The programme, which was introduced originally to Year 7 last year, helps to improve literacy skills and encourage students to read more books.

After completing a book they then complete online quizzes and gain points and each month leader-boards are updated and published.

School chiefs say this creates a healthy competition in school between individuals and form groups.

Since September, thirteen of the students have managed to read over one million words.

To put that into some sort of context, it's just short of 6,000 words per day, described as a phenomenal achievement.

The school's first Word Millionaires are: Rowan Lawson, Ava Shelley, Nina Vallet, Eve Horton, Maisy Blossom Williamson, Oliver Gould, Oscar Jackson, Ashleigh Izzett, Gracie Young, Ethan Casey, Jake Fawcett, Brandon Davies and Evie Wallis.

The students have all been presented with a small trophy and certificate to recognise their immense effort.

English teacher and literacy coordinator, Emma Fox, who introduced the programme, said: "I couldn't be happier that the students have got involved with the programme and are reading more.

"A book will enhance a child's imagination and vocabulary - something that gets lost in this technological age.

"To read so many words in just six months is incredible - I'm so proud of them all.

“Congratulations to all the students. Keep up the hard work.”