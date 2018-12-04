Hartlepool secondary school development wins praise from construction body

Hartlepool school development hailed as 'exceptional' by independent monitor

Independent monitors have praised construction work at English Martyrs School in Hartlepool, ranking it as ‘exceptional’ for its approach to safety, environmental measures and support of the local community.

The new three-storey school building is being built adjacent the existing school in Catcote Road by contractors BAM Construction.

The construction project scored an impressive 100% for safety from the Considerate Constructors Scheme, which carries out 10,000 visits across the UK every year.

Scheme monitor Peter Crane said: “This site is a brilliant example of how the image of construction is improving. The work with the community is clearly exceptional.

“With sites such as these everyone benefits…the neighbourhood, stakeholders, the workforce themselves, the students and last but not least, the industry itself.”

The site sits within a residential area, on a main commuter route into and out of Hartlepool. It has necessitated demolition, piling and the construction of a steel frame. The superstructure is now complete and work is proceeding on the external cladding and internal work.

BAM project manager Jason Kelly said: “It is particularly pleasing that when you try to build considerately, others recognise your efforts. We’re delighted that our initiatives to protect the safety of people on our site have been praised, as this is always our first priority. Out attitude is that we’re not just here to build an outstanding school, but to add some value to the lives of those around us.”

BAM has hosted site visits and careers events for English Martyrs School and Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

The new school building will be completed in the summer of 2019. The project is part of the Department for Education’s (DFE) North East Priority School Building Programme which BAM Construction is delivering, with a combined value of £67 million.