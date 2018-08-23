Headteacher's delight at GCSE results

Headteacher says students at Wellfield School have 'done the community proud' as they pick up their GCSE results.

After an anxious wait, students at the school, in North Road East, Wingate, have collected their results.

Students at Wellfield School celebrate

More than three quarters (78%) of pupils have achieved a grade 4+ in English and 80% picked up a grade 4+ in maths.

While 72% of students gained a grade 4+ in both English and maths.

Linda Rodham, headteacher at the school, said: "We are really happy. We didn't think we could top last year's results but the students have worked really hard.

"We think we have got some really good results this year.

Casey Burnisde and Rhian Moore

"I'm extremely proud of all of our pupils. I think they have done the school and the community proud."

Wellfield School's highest achieving boy Brandon Wallace

Caitlin Curtis, Ellen Drewett and Ceira Unsworth