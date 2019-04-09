...

In pictures: Hartlepool children take part in Easter bonnet parade

School pupils got right into the spirit of the season during an Easter bonnet parade.

It's hard not to be impressed by the impressive efforts of children at Eldon Grove Academy in Hartlepool.

Easter is just around the corner, and this lot were definitely full of the spring spirit.
Easter is just around the corner, and this lot were definitely full of the spring spirit.
other
Buy a Photo
The event saw 140 reception and nursery pupils take part in an Easter bonnet parade to complete their Easter-theme of activities.
The event saw 140 reception and nursery pupils take part in an Easter bonnet parade to complete their Easter-theme of activities.
other
Buy a Photo
Claire Martindale, assistant headteacher/early years lead, said. It was wonderful to see every child in our early years taking part in the parade...
Claire Martindale, assistant headteacher/early years lead, said. It was wonderful to see every child in our early years taking part in the parade...
other
Buy a Photo
...The children walked around school and the older pupils and staff clapped to show their appreciation...
...The children walked around school and the older pupils and staff clapped to show their appreciation...
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3