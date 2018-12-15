Little angels shine in Hartlepool in their school nativity play

These little angels were top billing as a Hartlepool primary school staged its Christmas nativity show.

Youngsters at Ward Jackson C of E Primary School looked adorable as they dressed as shepherds, the three wise men and of course Joseph and Mary.

Shepherds In the Ward Jackson Nativity play. Picture by FRANK REID

More than 50 parents and carers filled the school hall for the proud moment and to witness their little stars shine.

Similar heartwarming scenes are being staged at schools across the town.

Ward Jackson’s nursery-level performance by the Early Years children, aged between three and six, was called Whoops-a-Daisy Angel.

It featured all the traditional nativity elements but with a new twist.

Early years teacher Sarah Hunter said: “It is about an angel who gets things wrong.

“She wants an important job then finds Mary and Joseph and shows them where to stay and shows the shepherd and the kings where to find baby Jesus.”

After two weeks of practising it was showtime for the 30 young performers.

A dress rehearsal was performed for the other children before the big show in front of their families.

Ms Hunter added: “They all did really well, we are just so proud of them.

“We put out 50 chairs for parents and carers and some were stood up at the back as well.

“It was a bit emotional. The children did really well with the singing.”

Ward Jackson’s Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 pupils will perform their nativity called The Magical Christmas Journey.

