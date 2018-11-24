Miles for Men wins a cash boost from Hartlepool school pupils

Pupils from a Hartlepool secondary school have provided a welcomed boost to town charity Miles for Men.

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, in Catcote Road, as they took great pride in handing over more than £1,600 to the town-based charity.

As part of the Year 6 transition week in July, the school held a mini sponsored Miles for Men race consisting of two long laps of the backfield and astroturf organised by Mr Glynn from the PE Department.

Jacob Bulloch, Kitty Skilbeck, Ellie Judson, Noah Hill and Xander McKinnie, now in Year 7 at the college, took part in the race and were on hand with to present the cheque for £1,665.30.

Bosses say Michael Day, founder of Miles for Men, is a former student of the school and is a shining example of how the ethos and spirit lives on long after pupils leave.

On receipt of the cheque, Michael said: “I can’t thank the students of English Martyrs enough for their continued hard work and generosity.

“This is the second year we have done the mini race at English Martyrs and I’m already looking forward to 2019.”

On completion of the race, students were awarded T-shirts and medals as a token of their achievement.

Headteacher Stephen Hammond said: “Our students never cease to amaze me with their generosity and compassion.

"The event was a huge success and we are looking to make it even bigger next year during the Year 6 transition days in July.

“As part of the fundraising our house teams supported the event and a substantial donation has also been made to our solo house charity this year, The Alan Shearer Foundation.”