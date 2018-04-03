Nursery of the Year 2018: Who gets your vote as the best in the Hartlepool area?

The search has begun for our Nursery of the Year 2018 and we need your help to compile the shortlist

Choosing the right nursery for their children is a priority for parents everywhere.

For many, it will be the first time the child has spent time away from his or her family.

To have the reassurance that nursery staff are doing everything they can to help your child enjoy it makes life easier - and now we want you to tell us which nursery gets your vote for the best in the area.

Does your child never want to leave? Are they always learning and developing every time they attend?

And, more importantly, are they having fun and making friends?

Whatever it is, we want to know. We have drawn up a list of nurseries in the area that will compete for the title of Nursery of the Year 2018. You can see this list in full below.

And now we need you to help us decide who from this list is deserving of a place in our top 10 finalists.

To vote, fill in the coupon (which will be in your Mail every day until April 14) with the full name, address and voting number of the nursery you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Friday, April 20, at 10am.

Photocopies or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

THE LIST IN FULL

HML001, Aldersyde Day Nursery, The Parade, Grange Road, Hartlepool.

HML002, Footprints Learning for Life Ltd, Tees Street, Hartlepool.

HML003, Footprints Ltd, Rift House Children’s Centre, Masefield Road, Hartlepool.

HML004, Kiddikins Nursery, Children Centre, Hindpool Close, Hartlepool.

HML005, Kidz Village Day Nursery, The Sycamores, Grange Lane, Throston, Hartlepool.

HML006, Little Stars Day Nursery, Kilmarnock Family Resource Centre, 44 Kilmarnock Road, Hartlepool.

HML007, Little Treasures Day Nursery, Belle Vue Sports & Youth Centre, Kendal Road, Hartlepool.

HML008, Lonsdale Nursery, 22 Grange Road, Hartlepool.

HML009, Lonsdale Private Day Nursery, 130 Grange Road, Hartlepool.

HML010, Playmates, 55 - 57 Murray Street, Hartlepool.

HML011, Rainbow Nursery, University Hospital of Hartlepool, Holdforth Road, Hartlepool.

HML012, Ready Steady Grow, 171 Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

HML013, Scallywags Nursery, Warrior Drive, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.

HML014, St John Vianney Primary School Childcare, King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool.

HML015, Ward Jackson Nursery School, Clark St, Hartlepool.