Seasonal fun at CCAD as students and staff celebrate Christmas Jumper Day

Jolly jumpers were out in force in Hartlepool today - and it was all in the name of charity.

Seasonal sweaters were adorned by staff and students at Cleveland College of Art and Design in the Hartlepool campus where they joined in with Christmas Jumper Day.

The degree students at Cleveland College of Art and Design’s (CCAD) university-level campus in Hartlepool joined staff in dressing in their most seasonal sweaters.

And as well as it being great fun, charity also benefited as money was raised for for the Save the Children Santa Christmas Jumper Day fund.

Each wearer paid £2 to raise as much as possible for the much-loved charity.

The campaign aims to raise funds to help the charity to bring essentials like healthcare, education, protection and food to the millions of children around the world who are missing out on the most basic support.

College staff and students were supporting the campaign for the fourth year and doing their bit in a Christmas knit, the specialist arts college hopes to donate as much as they possibly can to help Save the Children.

Teresa Latcham, who is a Student Services Manager at Cleveland College of Art and Design, said: “It was fantastic to see the colourful, fun and festive jumpers on show again this year.”

She said the Christmas Jumper Day was now an annual event on the college calendar.

Teresa added: “This time of year it is important to think of those who are less fortunate, and both staff and students enjoy dressing up in their Christmas winter woollies for such a good cause.”

Save the Children promotes children’s rights, provides relief and helps support youngsters who are living in developing countries.

The college is the only specialist art and design school in the North East, and it has a site in Middlesbrough as well as its university-level campus in Hartlepool.

It is also one of only a handful of specialist art and design colleges in the country, and has more than 1,000 students.

Famous former students include Sir Ridley Scott and Mackenzie Thorpe.