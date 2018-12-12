This Hartlepool primary school received a thumbs up from Ofsted inspectors

Government inspectors have praised a Hartlepool primary school finding some outstanding features and rated it 'good' overall.

Ofsted visited West Park Primary School in Coniscliffe Road last month as part of its national inspection programme.

Pupils' behaviour as well as the school’s work to promote their personal development and welfare were found to be outstanding.

In his report, lead inspector Phil Scott applauded leadership and management at the school, commenting that the headteacher “embodies the whole-school ethos to provide an environment in which pupils can grow as individuals and thrive.”

It continues: “The headteacher’s ambition to improve all aspects of school life so that pupils excel is shared by leaders, teachers, teaching assistants, highly skilled governors and officers from the trust. Together they form a formidable team.

“Leaders’ effective evaluation ensures that they know the school inside out. As a result, school development planning is incisive, detailed and actions are evaluated regularly.”

Teaching and learning at the school also come in for praise. The report says: “Leaders’ continuing actions to improve teaching even further are bearing fruit.

"As a result of consistently good teaching, pupils are learning quickly. Teachers and teaching assistants alike are skilled at supporting pupils’ learning.

“Children in the early years make good progress. Children are beginning to explore the outdoor classroom, a new exciting and varied space with huge potential.”

The report goes on to praise the attitude of pupils. It says: “Pupils’ personal development and welfare are outstanding.

"Their behaviour is exemplary, rooted in the respect and care they have for each other. Pupils listen to each other attentively, display excellent manners and clearly love being at school.

“Pupils spoken with said that they feel extremely safe in school, a view echoed by virtually all 270 parents and carers while completing Ofsted’s Parent View questionnaire.”

The school has 321 pupils aged 3 to 11 and is part of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

Headteacher Amanda Hall said: “I am very pleased with the report which reflects the continuing hard work of everyone involved with the school to achieve the very best for our pupils.

“As a team we will continue to develop and grow the school and with our extended Early Years Unit we have some places available in nursery and reception for January 2019.”

Andy Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Ad Astra Academy Trust, added: “We are very proud of the whole school community.

"This report reads like an outstanding school, and the lead inspector has clearly used some of the outstanding Ofsted criteria in his report.”

To improve further, Ofsted says West Park should improve the quality of teaching in early years by making sure children have regular opportunities to learn and play independently in its outdoor learning environment.

And the inspection team said the quality and consistency of teaching can be improved by making sure teaching initiatives are applied in every year group so pupils make stronger progress particularly in Key Stage 2.