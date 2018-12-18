Were parents smarter than a 10-year-old at this Hartlepool school?

Pupils at a Hartlepool primary school took on their parents in a fun maths-based quiz.

Family members took on their children in Are You Smarter Than a Ten-Year-Old? at Ward Jackson C of E Primary School.

The Ward Jackson Primary school pupils Chardonnay Crate-Lionel (centre) with her brother Harvey take part in the Rockstars Gig with their mum Angela. Picture by FRANK REID

It introduced parents to a new internet-based maths programme Ward Jackson is using.

The Times Tables Rock Star programme is designed to help children learn their tables and become maths whizzes more quickly.

Jennifer Petch, Ward Jackson Primary’s maths lead, said: “It was really well attended. About 20 parents came which is good as we are only a small school.

“Our smartest children can answer maths questions in under a second and the parents were trying to be faster, but they couldn’t.

The Ward Jackson Primary school Rockstars Gig. Picture by FRANK REID

“They are making really good progress with the Times Tables Rock Star website. It is interactive and fun.

“It is just like a computer game; they get to practice at home and it is competitive as well.

“We have a leader board in school and they always want to best their friends and get better.”

Ward Jackson introduced the Times Tables Rock Stars programme to help prepare the children for new assessments coming next year which tests their speed in answering maths questions.

“t has been used by around 12,000 schools worldwide.