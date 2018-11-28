Young golfers getting in the swing with tuition from Hartlepool pro Graeme Storm

Talented young golfers at a Hartlepool school are getting top tuition from none other than town pro Graeme Storm.

Dyke House Academy has teamed up with the European Tour golfer and Wynyard Golf Club for a second year.

The tuition is taking place at Wynyard Golf Club

As part of the academy’s sports scholarship programme, the Elite Development Squad, golfers enrolled on the scheme will be working with the two-time tour title winner at top facilities.

Every couple of weeks the young scholars will head to see Storm or PGA pro James Harper to work on their game.

Storm, Dyke House’s golf consultant, said: “Being based at Wynyard Golf Club in my opinion can only benefit the students of Dyke House.

“It is a first class facility with its indoor/outdoor driving range, short game area and putting green as well as a Golf Simulator were we are able to work with all the latest technology, such as the launch monitor and SAM putting lab.”

He added: “For me, personally, being involved with Dyke House and its students for another year is great as I really want to see students improve their golf.

“Hopefully they can take as much information as they can from working with myself having been a European Tour player for the last 18 years.”

Louis Westmoreland and Jack Burton, both Year 9 students, will be heading to Wynyard regularly.

Thirteen-handicapper Louis, 14, said she is improving all the time.

“My handicap has come down from 24. Cliff Jackson coaches me at Seaton and now Graeme provides detailed analysis so I can work on things with my coach.”

Eight-handicapper Jack, 14, added: “Graeme is coached by one of the best in the world and he knows a lot of what is required to hit the top, as well how to deal with course management.

“When I joined the school I was off 16 and his links with my coach Simon Robinson have helped improve me.”

The Elite Development Squad at Dyke House strives to help students fulfil academic and sporting potential in sports such as football, golf, swimming, athletics, cricket and dance.

Elite Sport coordinator Rhys Morris said: “It’s a great opportunity for our golf scholars to work with Graeme and James in exceptional facilities as we aim to help our students improve in and out of the classroom.”