Elderly man dies after 'medical episode' in Hartlepool village where police attended
An elderly man died in Elwick after he fell ill, police have said.
There was a police presence in the village from about 4pm on Tuesday, March 27, after the man was found to be unwell.
He sadly died but police say there are no suspicious circumstances.
Cleveland Police stated: “Sadly, the man passed away following a medical episode. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a file has been prepared for the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family friends at this difficult time.”