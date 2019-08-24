Elderly pedestrian killed in Billingham hit-and-run
A 72-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run in Billingham.
The man died of his injuries after he was knocked down by a silver Land Rover in Billingham on Friday, August 23 at around 8pm.
The car was travelling west along Belasis Avenue when it left the road on the roundabout at Chiltons Avenue and knocked over the elderly pedestrian.
The Land Rover then stopped in the junction of Tibbersley Avenue where investigating officers say the driver got out of the Land Rover and into another vehicle, which then left the scene.
Road closures were put in place to allow collision investigation work to begin and officers began immediate inquiries to trace the driver and anyone else involved in the incident.
The roads were re-opened at 2.40am on Saturday morning.
A 37-year-old man was later arrested by police on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Three other males aged 16, 22 and 32 have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All four remain in police custody at this time and Cleveland Police say inquiries are continuing.
Cleveland Police said: "Our sympathies and thoughts are with the gentleman’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time and specialist officers will be offering support to them."
Anyone who has not yet spoken to police and who may have information which could be of help, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting Event 144994.