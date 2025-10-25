An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a hit and run crash in Hartlepool on Friday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A collision between a motorbike and a car happened on Brierton Lane at the junction with Sinclair Road around 4.30pm on October 24.

One man was taken to hospital with non serious injuries while a teenager was arrested in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday: “At approximately 4.30pm on Friday 24 October police were called to a hit and run collision on Brierton Lane at the junction with Sinclair Road in Hartlepool.

Brierton Lane was closed off by police following the collision on Friday afternoon.

"The collision involved a motorbike and a car. One man was treated by paramedics and taken to James Cook University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

“An 18-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 or visit the website quoting reference number 204593.”