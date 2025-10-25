18-year-old man arrested after Hartlepool 'hit and run' collision between motorbike and car

By Mark Payne
Published 25th Oct 2025, 13:21 BST
Car accidents - What to do if you witness a car accident
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a hit and run crash in Hartlepool on Friday afternoon.

A collision between a motorbike and a car happened on Brierton Lane at the junction with Sinclair Road around 4.30pm on October 24.

Most Popular

One man was taken to hospital with non serious injuries while a teenager was arrested in connection with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday: “At approximately 4.30pm on Friday 24 October police were called to a hit and run collision on Brierton Lane at the junction with Sinclair Road in Hartlepool.

Brierton Lane was closed off by police following the collision on Friday afternoon.placeholder image
Brierton Lane was closed off by police following the collision on Friday afternoon.

"The collision involved a motorbike and a car. One man was treated by paramedics and taken to James Cook University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

“An 18-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 or visit the website quoting reference number 204593.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice