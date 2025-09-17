21-year-old injured in Hartlepool incident as man due in court charged with wounding and having blade
A man has been charged by police after a 21-year-old suffered injuries to his leg and hands during an incident behind a Hartlepool church.
A 47-year-old suspect has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of bladed article and breaches of court bail.
Cleveland Police said it follows his arrest in connection with an assault on a 21-year-old man during an incident on Stockton Road, behind St Aidan’s Church, at around 9.40pm on Monday.
The man was due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, September 17.