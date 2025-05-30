Casualty taken to North Tees Hospital following crash in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th May 2025, 13:55 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 16:31 BST

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash at the junction of the A689 and Clarence Road in Hartlepool this afternoon.

Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade and the North East Ambulance Service all attended the crash which took place at 12.45pm on Friday, May 30.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “At 12.45pm on Friday, 30 May, police were called to a collision involving a car and a van on the A689 near Church Street and Stockton Street in Hartlepool.

"Officers, along with the fire service and ambulance, attended.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash at the junction of the A689 and Clarence Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, May 30. Picture credit Becca Twigg.Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash at the junction of the A689 and Clarence Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, May 30. Picture credit Becca Twigg.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash at the junction of the A689 and Clarence Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, May 30. Picture credit Becca Twigg.

" A man and a woman who were travelling in the car have been treated by paramedics.

"Anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 097362.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a road traffic incident at a petrol station on Clarence Road, Hartlepool.

"We dispatched a double-crewed ambulance and a clinical team leader.

"One patient has been taken to North Tees Hospital."

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Two fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool. This was a road traffic collision. Two casualties.

“Cleveland Fire Brigade assisted North East Ambulance Service and made the scene safe.

“We got the stop call at 13.20.”

