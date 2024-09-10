The fire brigade responded to a late night call after a fire inside a house on the Headland.

Three fire engines were dispatched to the incident at a property on Durham Street at around 10.30pm on Monday, September 9.

Luckily, it was just a small fire in the front room which the residents were alerted to by smoke alarms.

Cleveland Fire Brigade used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire.

Durham Street, Hartlepool.

It caused 5% fire damage to the front room and smoke damage.

Fire crews from Hartlepool and Billingham stations attended the incident and left the scene at 11.35pm.

Cleveland Fire Brigade offers everyone in the region a free home safety visit as part of its commitment to protecting local communities.

If you or someone you know could benefit from a Safer Homes visit, contact the team on (01429) 874063 or visit clevelandfire.gov.uk to request one.