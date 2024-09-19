Cleveland Fire Brigade called to unattended Hartlepool brazier
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firemen attended a second fire incident in the centre of Hartlepool last night.
Cleveland Fire Brigade attended the incident on Mainsforth Terrace, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday, September 18, at 20.15pm.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Smoke from unattended brazier in yard.
"One fire engine from Hartlepool was in attendance.
"One hose reel was used.
"We got the stop at 20.27pm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.