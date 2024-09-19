Cleveland Fire Brigade called to unattended Hartlepool brazier

By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Sep 2024, 11:15 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 11:26 BST
Firemen attended a second fire incident in the centre of Hartlepool last night.

Cleveland Fire Brigade attended the incident on Mainsforth Terrace, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday, September 18, at 20.15pm.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Smoke from unattended brazier in yard.

"One fire engine from Hartlepool was in attendance.

"One hose reel was used.

"We got the stop at 20.27pm.”

