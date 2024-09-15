Cleveland Fire Brigade investigate cause of large rubbish and waste fire in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Sep 2024, 13:22 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 12:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Cleveland Fire Brigade have left the scene of a large rubbish and waste fire in Hartlepool after a fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a large fire on Sunday, September 15, at 10.07am in Mainsforth Terrace.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Six fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool, Billingham, Thornaby and Coulby.

"This was a rubbish and waste fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to the scene of a large fire on Sunday, September 15, at 10.07am on Mainsforth Terrace, in Hartlepool.Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to the scene of a large fire on Sunday, September 15, at 10.07am on Mainsforth Terrace, in Hartlepool.
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to the scene of a large fire on Sunday, September 15, at 10.07am on Mainsforth Terrace, in Hartlepool.

"Crews remained at the scene at various times throughout Sunday afternoon and evening and into this morning (Monday, September 16) to monitor the area.

"We are no longer at the scene and investigations will take place as per our usual procedure.”

Related topics:Billingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice