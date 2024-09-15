Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cleveland Fire Brigade have left the scene of a large rubbish and waste fire in Hartlepool after a fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a large fire on Sunday, September 15, at 10.07am in Mainsforth Terrace.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Six fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool, Billingham, Thornaby and Coulby.

"This was a rubbish and waste fire.

"Crews remained at the scene at various times throughout Sunday afternoon and evening and into this morning (Monday, September 16) to monitor the area.

"We are no longer at the scene and investigations will take place as per our usual procedure.”