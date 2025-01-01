Cleveland fire crews from Hartlepool, Stockton and Billingham called to New Year's Eve building fire
A building on the outskirts of Hartlepool was destroyed by fire on New Year’s Eve.
Fire crews attended the derelict building on Dalton Back Lane at Dalton Piercy around 2.40pm on Tuesday, December 31.
Four fire engines from Hartlepool, Stockton and Billingham stations attended the incident and extinguished the blaze using a jet and eight tanks of water.
An update on the Cleveland Fire Brigade website stated the building suffered “100% fire damage”.
Crews left the scene at around 4.30pm.
