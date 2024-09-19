Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers faced long delays in Hartlepool last night following a three-car crash on Catcote Road.

Cleveland Fire Brigade arrived at the scene of the crash on Catcote Road, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday, September 18, shortly after 6pm.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 18.09pm to an incident on Catcote Road, in Hartlepool.

"RTC involving three cars – one driven and two parked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two fire engines from Hartlepool attended a three-vehicle crash on Catcote Road, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday, September 18, shortly after 6pm. Photo credit Gemma Lone.

"Two fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool.

"Crews made the vehicles safe and the incident was handed over to the police.

"We got the stop message at 18.21pm.”

Cleveland Police have been approached for comment.