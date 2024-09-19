Drivers face delays following three-car crash in Hartlepool
Drivers faced long delays in Hartlepool last night following a three-car crash on Catcote Road.
Cleveland Fire Brigade arrived at the scene of the crash on Catcote Road, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday, September 18, shortly after 6pm.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 18.09pm to an incident on Catcote Road, in Hartlepool.
"RTC involving three cars – one driven and two parked.
"Two fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool.
"Crews made the vehicles safe and the incident was handed over to the police.
"We got the stop message at 18.21pm.”
Cleveland Police have been approached for comment.
