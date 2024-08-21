Firefighters tackle tyre blaze at Hartlepool industrial estate
Firefighters from across the region attended the scene of a fire at one of Hartlepool’s industrial estates earlier this afternoon.
The incident happened at around 1pm on Wednesday, August 21, at Tofts Road West, in Hartlepool.
Three fire engines from Billingham and Stockton arrived at the scene of a fire involving a tyre recycling machine and a large quantity of tyres.
Two jets and two breathing apparatus were used, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.
The incident came to a close at 4.55pm.
