Hartlepool RNLI rescue a couple and their dog in Sunderland
Hartlepool’s inshore lifeboat and four crew members left the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 5.15pm on Thursday, May 29, and were at the scene of the incident at Salterfen Rocks, in Ryehope, by 5.45pm, where a local coastguard team was also in attendance.
Two people and a dog along with two coastguards were taken aboard the inshore lifeboat from the base of the cliff and taken to Seaham Harbour Marina where other emergency services were waiting to help.
The inshore lifeboat and crew returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 6.40pm and were made ready for service again by 7pm.
Hartlepool RNLI helm, Matt Blanchard, said: “The couple were a bit shook up after their ordeal but it was good to help them and their dog to safety after the incident.”
