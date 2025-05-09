Hartlepool's A179 closed following crash

By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th May 2025, 19:02 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 19:04 BST
The A179 is currently closed between Hart Village and Worset Lane due to a crash.
A main road leading into Hartlepool has been closed by police following a crash.

There is currently no access in or out of Hart Village.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible and choose an alternative route.

