Hartlepool's A179 closed following crash
A main road leading into Hartlepool has been closed by police following a crash.
The A179 is currently closed between Hart Village and Worset Lane due to a crash.
There is currently no access in or out of Hart Village.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible and choose an alternative route.
