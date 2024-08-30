Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into centre of Hartlepool roundabout
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade and the North East Ambulance Service all attended the crash that took place at the roundabout at the junction of Powlett Road, Raby Road, Easington Road and Winterbottom Avenue, in Hartlepool, on Thursday, August 29, at around 11.30pm.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “At 11.30pm on Thursday, August 29, police were called to Raby Road following reports of a one-vehicle collision involving a car on the roundabout.
"Officers attended along with ambulance and Cleveland Fire Brigade.
"A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has since been charged.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.