Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with drink driving after a car ended up in the middle of a roundabout.

Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade and the North East Ambulance Service all attended the crash that took place at the roundabout at the junction of Powlett Road, Raby Road, Easington Road and Winterbottom Avenue, in Hartlepool, on Thursday, August 29, at around 11.30pm.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “At 11.30pm on Thursday, August 29, police were called to Raby Road following reports of a one-vehicle collision involving a car on the roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers attended along with ambulance and Cleveland Fire Brigade.

"A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has since been charged.”