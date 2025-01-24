Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was rushed to the University Hospital of North Tees this afternoon after becoming “seriously unwell” in the West View area of town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four ambulances were called to Winterbottom Avenue, in Hartlepool, on Friday, January 24, to reports that a man had fallen ill.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 14:25 this afternoon to reports of a person seriously unwell on Winterbottom Avenue, in Hartlepool.

"We sent four ambulance resources to the scene and took one male patient to North Tees hospital in a critical condition."

Cleveland Police have been contacted by the Hartlepool Mail for comment.