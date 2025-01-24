Man in ‘critical condition’ taken to hospital after falling ill in Hartlepool this afternoon
A man was rushed to the University Hospital of North Tees this afternoon after becoming “seriously unwell” in the West View area of town.
Four ambulances were called to Winterbottom Avenue, in Hartlepool, on Friday, January 24, to reports that a man had fallen ill.
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 14:25 this afternoon to reports of a person seriously unwell on Winterbottom Avenue, in Hartlepool.
"We sent four ambulance resources to the scene and took one male patient to North Tees hospital in a critical condition."
Cleveland Police have been contacted by the Hartlepool Mail for comment.
