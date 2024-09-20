Motorists face delays following crash on A689 leading into Hartlepool
Emergency services are still at the scene of a crash that saw part of the A689 closed.
Cleveland Fire Brigade are still at the scene of a crash on the A689, in Greatham, Hartlepool, this morning (Friday, September 20) following a two-vehicle crash.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade are currently in attendance at an incident on the A689, Greatham, Hartlepool.
"Two vehicle RTC.
"Two fire engines from Hartlepool in attendance.
"Crews are making the scene safe.”
Cleveland Police have been approached by the Hartlepool Mail for comment.
