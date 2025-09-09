North East Ambulance Service and Coastguard go to woman's aid on Hartlepool's Headland

By Mark Payne
Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:28 BST
A woman has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the Headland earlier today.

She was treated for a dislocated knee on Marine Drive close to Corporation Road at around 11.30am on Tuesday, September 9.

Emergency services including the ambulance service and Coastguard went to her aid.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident at The Headland in Hartlepool today (9 September) at 11.22am.

Marine Drive on the Headland in Hartlepool.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, one clinical team leader and were supported by Coastguard. One patient was taken to University Hospital of North Tees by road."

Humber Coastguard said they assisted a female with a dislocated knee and that she received onward care.

