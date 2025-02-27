Officers are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was bitten by a dog in Hartlepool.

The incident took place on Rossmere Way, in Hartlepool, in the direction of Catcote Road at around 3pm on Friday, February 21.

It was reported that a woman was walking a white bullmastiff-type dog off the lead when it ran towards the victim and her dog.

The dog tried to bite the victim’s dog and during the incident bit the victim, causing deep bite marks to her hand.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Anyone with information regarding the incident, or anyone who may know who the white dog belongs to, is urged to contact 101, quoting reference number 030955.”