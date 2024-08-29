Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cleveland Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a woman sustained life threatening injuries following a crash in East Durham.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle crash which happened yesterday (August 28).

The incident happened at 11.35am on the eastbound carriageway of the B1281 at Hesleden and involved a white Audi A3.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The driver and sole occupant of the car sustained serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where she remains today.

"An investigation into the collision has been launched and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

"They would also like to speak to anyone who may have any dashcam footage from the scene or of the vehicle prior to the incident.

“If you can help, please contact Durham Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit via [email protected] or on 101, quoting incident number 129 of August 28."

The road – between Blackhall Colliery and Castle Eden – was closed by the police for more than six hours while they dealt with the incident.