Police appeal for information after woman sustains life threatening injuries following serious crash on B1281 between Blackhall Colliery and Castle Eden

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Aug 2024, 11:19 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 16:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Cleveland Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a woman sustained life threatening injuries following a crash in East Durham.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle crash which happened yesterday (August 28).

The incident happened at 11.35am on the eastbound carriageway of the B1281 at Hesleden and involved a white Audi A3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The driver and sole occupant of the car sustained serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where she remains today.

Motorists faced severe delays on Wednesday, August 28, following a serious crash shortly before midday in County Durham.Motorists faced severe delays on Wednesday, August 28, following a serious crash shortly before midday in County Durham.
Motorists faced severe delays on Wednesday, August 28, following a serious crash shortly before midday in County Durham.

"An investigation into the collision has been launched and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

"They would also like to speak to anyone who may have any dashcam footage from the scene or of the vehicle prior to the incident.

“If you can help, please contact Durham Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit via [email protected] or on 101, quoting incident number 129 of August 28."

The road – between Blackhall Colliery and Castle Eden – was closed by the police for more than six hours while they dealt with the incident.

Related topics:PoliceMiddlesbroughEast Durham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.