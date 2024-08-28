Serious crash closes road leading into Blackhall Colliery in County Durham
The one-vehicle incident happened shortly before midday on Wednesday, August 28, on the B1281 between Blackhall Colliery and Castle Eden, in East Durham.
A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance said: “Our critical care team was activated at 11.57am to reports of a road traffic collision on the B1281, near Blackhall Colliery.
"We had a paramedic and doctor on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 12.05pm.
"Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient.”
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, a clinical team leader and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
“One patient was transported to James Cook Hospital by road with a doctor on board.”
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called at 11.40am today to reports of a one vehicle collision on the B1281 Hesleden Road.
“It is believed one person has been injured and has been taken to hospital.
“The road remains closed.”
