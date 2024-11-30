Five people were taken to hospital after a late night crash in Hartlepool.

Emergency services attended Rossmere Way just after midnight on Saturday, November 30, following a collision involving two vehicles.

The road was closed in both directions with a police cordon erected.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said it freed one person from one of the vehicles before handing them over to the ambulance service.

All three emergency services attended the incident on Rossmere Way, Hartlepool.

In all, six people were treated at the scene including a young boy.

The North East Ambulance Service was alerted just after 12.20am.

A spokesperson said: "We dispatched a three paramedic crews, a specialist paramedic, duty officer and two Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) crews.

"Six patients were treated at the scene. Three were taken to James Cook Hospital, two were taken to University Hospital of North Tees, and one patient, a young boy, was treated and discharged at the scene."

The fire service remained on the scene until just after 2am after firefighters made vehicles and road safe.