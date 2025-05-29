Emergency services closed a busy road in Hartlepool following a road traffic incident earlier today.

A busy Hartlepool road was closed after a teenager was hit by a car while on his bike this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened shortly before 11am today (May 29) on Belle Vue Way, in Hartlepool.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A teenage boy has been taken to James Cook University Hospital after a collision involving a boy on a pedal cycle and a vehicle on Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool.

“The incident happened at around 10:45am this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boy has now been taken to James Cook University Hospital via road ambulance.”

Police closed the road between the Stag & Monkey roundabout and the Brenda Road roundabout while the dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance said: “Our critical care team was activated at 11.02am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a cyclist on Belle Vue Way, in Hartlepool.

"We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 11.08am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient.

"The patient was taken to hospital by a North East Ambulance Service road crew, accompanied by our team.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to a road traffic incident today at 10.42 on Belle Vue Way, in Hartlepool.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, one clinical team leader and were supported by our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"One patient was taken to James Cook University Hospital."