Emergency service call out after woman becomes trapped on rocks off Hartlepool

A rescue team was called out after reports a woman had become trapped on rocks off the Headland.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team was called earlier on today after calls came in to the service.

A spokesman said: "We were paged by Humber Coastguard to reports of a lady trapped on the rocks at the Headland in Hartlepool

"The team were stood down on route when the lady made her way to safety."

The service added people should call 999 in any coastal emergency and ask for the Coastguard.

The call out was made at 9.45am.