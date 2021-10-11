Emergency services attend three-vehicle collision on A19 northbound
A three vehicle collision caused a tail back of traffic along the A19 northbound during rush hour this morning, October 11.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:01 pm
Emergency services attended a three vehicle collision at 7am this morning along the northbound carriageway of the A19 near Dalton Park, Murton.
The incident created a lane two closure until around 8.15am when the road fully re-opened.
It is believed there were no injuries.
A National Highways spokesperson said: “This was a Durham Constabulary-led incident. National Highways offered support to the police who attended the scene.
“We understand there were no injuries.”