Emergency services called after BMW destroyed in fire on A19 near Hartlepool

The incident happened just after 6pm on Wednesday, February 1, on the slip road off the A19 towards Wolviston.

Emergency services, including Cleveland Fire Brigade and Cleveland Police, were called to the scene and the road was cordoned off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two fire engines from Billingham and Stockton attended the incident and crews spent just over half an hour battling the flames.

Two fire engines from Billingham and Stockton attended the incident.

The vehicle was completely destroyed by the blaze and handed over for recovery.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “We were called to a vehicle fire on 01/02/2023 at 18.13 on the slip road off A19 towards Wolviston.

"Two fire engines from Billingham and Stockton attended the scene and used one jet to extinguish the fire and then made the scene safe.