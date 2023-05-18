News you can trust since 1877
Emergency services called after house fire in Hartlepool’s Belk Street

Firefighters were called to Belk Street after a cooker started a kitchen fire.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 18th May 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read

The alarm was raised just after 8pm on Tuesday, May 16. Two fire engines attended the incident and used dry powder to extinguish the fire.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have said the blaze was caused by fat on the cooker. Crews left the scene at around 8.30pm.

The fire service said in a statement on Thursday: “We were called at 20.09 on 16/05/2023 to an incident on Belk Street, Hartlepool. Two fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool. Fire in the kitchen caused by fat on the cooker. Dry powder used to extinguish fire. 100% of cooker damaged by fire. We had left the scene by 20.33.”

The fire happened in Hartlepool's Belk Street.The fire happened in Hartlepool's Belk Street.
