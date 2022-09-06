Emergency services called to Hartlepool street after reports of an injured person

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) was called to Sheriff Street, in Hartlepool just after 6.35pm on Friday, September 2.

A specialist paramedic and two double crewed ambulances were dispatched and one patient was taken to James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough.

The ambulance service said in a statement: “We were called to an injured person on Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, at 6.35pm on Friday evening.

The incident took place in Hartlepool's Sheriff Street.

"We dispatched a specialist paramedic and two double crewed ambulances.

"One patient was taken to James Cook Hospital.”