Emergency services called to Hartlepool street after reports of an injured person
Police and paramedics were called to a street after a person was injured.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) was called to Sheriff Street, in Hartlepool just after 6.35pm on Friday, September 2.
A specialist paramedic and two double crewed ambulances were dispatched and one patient was taken to James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough.
The ambulance service said in a statement: “We were called to an injured person on Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, at 6.35pm on Friday evening.
"We dispatched a specialist paramedic and two double crewed ambulances.
"One patient was taken to James Cook Hospital.”
Cleveland Police attended as well and said no offences had taken place.