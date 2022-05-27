The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) was called to York Road just after 2pm on Friday (May 27) following reports of a person who was unwell.

Support from the Great North Air Ambulance was requested and police were also at the scene.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a 999 call at 14:15 to reports of a person unwell on York Road in Hartlepool. Police were already at the scene. We sent a clinical team leader, a rapid response paramedic, an emergency ambulance crew and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance."

