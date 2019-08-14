Emergency services called to house fire in Hartlepool street
Emergency services were called to a fire on the morning of Wednesday, August 14, to reports of a house fire in Beaconsfield Street.
A toy was severely damaged by the fire which caused severe smoke damage throughout the whole house.
Nobody is believed to have been injured or in need of rescuing by firefighters who attended the scene.
A spokesman for the brigade said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 9.41am on Wednesday, August 14, to Beaconsfield Street, Headland, Hartlepool, to report of a house on fire.
“Two appliances attended this incident, one appliance from Stranton, one appliance from Billingham Fire Station.
“There was 100% fire damage to a toy, major smoke damage to the whole house, fire damage to 10% of the room of origin.
“Two breathing apparatus were used, one hose reel was used and a thermal image camera was used and a jet was used.”