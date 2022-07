Emergency services helped to release the casualty from the area near Coronation Drive on Saturday afternoon (July 9).

Cleveland Fire Brigade said they attended the incident just after 3pm and provided assistance to the North East Ambulance Service.

Fire engines from Hartlepool and Billingham attended while the police and Coastguard were also there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on rocks near Coronation Drive, Seaton Carew.