The Energy Experts team outside their new showroom and HQ on The Team Valley

If you’ve been thinking about solar panels or want to know more about how they could save on your energy bills, call in for a cuppa and a chat!

It’s more than just a name for Energy Experts, the staff at this Gateshead company know their business, and in the past 18 months have built up an enviable reputation – with five star reviews on Google.

David Murray, MD of Energy Experts, who has over two decades’ experience in the solar energy industry, offers a no-pressure service – you speak to friendly professions, not sales staff. And he likes to do things differently.

“You don’t often get to come in to a showroom where you can see what you’re buying and have time to talk things through properly,” he said. But at the firm’s new office that’s just what he’s offering.

Energy Experts at work

The former Lloyds Bank, ideally located at Valley Shopping Village, is being transformed to create a showroom where you can not only speak with someone about your energy needs and solar – but you can see the products themselves.

And although there’s still some finishing work to do, the office is already open to the public and ready to welcome you in.

“We have no high-pressure sales tactics or anything like that,” David said. “We want to find the right solution for you. We want you to come in, have a brew and we’ll take a look at the options, then you’ll have 30 days to take your time to think about it.”

And to mark the occasion, they are giving away a solar installation absolutely Free.

A recent Commercial Solar PV project at Gate 7 on The Team Valley

Win a free solar system

Take a look at the website to find out more, and there you’ll be offered the chance to win a FREE solar system, including installation and aftercare, or simply click here to enter.

Fitting, finance and future-proofing

Energy Experts has more than 20 staff on the books from the installers, electricians and roofers to the energy experts and administration staff.

David says he knows it’s a big step for any household but with unpredictable fuel cost rises and increasing interest in green energy, more and more people are looking to solar for the answers to futureproof their energy needs.

The professionals can answer any questions you might have, they can carry out all the necessary work, and there is a 10-year-year warranty on all the equipment as part of the impressive after-sales service.

And you don’t have to have all the money up front to pay for solar, they can offer various finance options and can advise on green mortgages, which allow you to borrow against your property for solar and add it to your mortgage.

Highly recommended

As well as five star reviews, Energy Experts were also named Sustainable Energy Start-up of the Year in their first year, in the Business Awards UK Clean Energy Awards.

Among the five star review on Google, customers say: “David was super knowledgeable and never gave me the pushy sales tactic once.” Another says “Great service and team, would highly recommend them”.

Come and say hello

You can find David and the Energy Experts at Units 11/12 The Valley Shopping Village, Gateshead, and you can see more on the website here.