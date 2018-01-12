England legend Sir Geoff Hurst backs bid to save Hartlepool United

England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst has thrown his support behind the bid to save Hartlepool United.

Sir Geoff played a huge role in English football's finest hour, scoring a hat-trick against West Germany to help the Three Lions win the World Cup in 1966.

Geoff Hurst, left, with England captain Bobby Moore after the victorious World Cup final of 1966. Pic: PA.

Now aged 76, the former striker has backed an effort to raise £200,000 for Pools, who are in danger of going into administration.

On Twitter, he shared a Just Giving page which has so far raised more than £24,000 in aid of the club.

As well as sharing the website link, Sir Geoff posted: "Hartlepool are in trouble - help them here if you would like to."

Pools released a statement last night confirming administration was a 'very real prospect'.

Geoff Hurst heads in one of his three goals in the 1966 World Cup final. Pic: PA.

It came after the Mail revealed the club needed to find £200,000 by January 25 to stave off the threat of administration, which would bring with it a 10-point deduction and drop Pools into the National League relegation zone.

The need to find the funds is pressing, with player and staff wages, as well as a number of bills, due to be paid on that date.

Club owner John Blackledge, of Sage Investments, put Pools up for sale at the end of December.

Six parties showed an initial interest in buying the club but now just two remain.

Yesterday's club statement thanked all those who had donated so far, but warned administration was a very real possibility.

It said: "The current financial position of the club is challenging, and we whole-heartedly appreciate the way not only our own fans but fans from other clubs have rallied together to help Hartlepool United Football Club at this time.

"Everyone at the club has worked tirelessly to find a new owner in recent months and this hard work will continue.

"The current owner has provided significant funding to the club but unfortunately a change of ownership is required.

"We need as many genuine people as possible to join together to buy the club but if a consortium or a buyer cannot be found in the near future, administration is a very real prospect.

"In the meantime, thank you once again to all of you who have shown your true heart, your efforts have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated by the club.

"All sale enquiries are to be directed to Geoff Cunningham at Walker Morris."

To donate to the fund, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savehartlepoolunitedfootballclub