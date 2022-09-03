Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning comes from Hartlepool Borough Council after more dead birds have been found in and around the town. They have since have tested positive for avian influenza (bird flu).

The testing has been taking place as part of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) ongoing Wild Bird Surveillance Survey across the UK.

Tony Hanson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Director of Neighbourhoods and Regulatory Services, said: “Avian flu is extremely contagious amongst birds. Whilst transmission to humans is very rare, it’s important that we all do everything possible to prevent the spread of disease.

“I would ask people to please continue to be vigilant, to not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds and to keep their dogs away from them as well, and to report any concerns immediately to DEFRA in accordance with the DEFRA rules.”

Under current law, anyone who suspects any type of avian flu in poultry or captive birds must report it immediately.

People should also contact DEFRA if they find one or more dead bird of prey or owl, three or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl, including swans, geese and ducks, or five or more dead birds of any species.

DEFRA can be contacted on either 03000 200 301 or 03459 33 55 77.