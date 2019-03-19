Call for people to show how much the #LoveHartlepool by taking part in spring clean campaign

Council chiefs are calling on people Love Hartlepool and support a drive to keep the town tidy.

Hartlepool Borough Council has pledged its support for Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean campaign, calling on local residents to get out and about to help clean up the community.

This year’s campaign is bigger and better than ever, with half a million people nationwide expected to spring clean their towns between Friday, March 22 to Tuesday, April 23.

Running as part of the town-wide ‘Love Hartlepool’ campaign, everyone from lone litter heroes to community groups and waste-savvy workforces are encouraged to get involved and help to keep Hartlepool tidy by organising their own litter pick or joining one nearby.

An interactive map showing the date, times and locations of litter picks happening across the borough can be viewed at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/gbspringclean19

If you are a member of the community who would like to add an event the map and request resources from the Council, email lovehartlepool@hartlepool.gov.uk with the following details:

* Group name (if applicable);

* Date of your litter pick (groups will be supported with equipment wherever possible);

* The location of your event;

* How many volunteers are expected (estimate).

Items and quantities requested:

* Adult litter pickers (max. 5 per group);

* Refuse bags (max. 30 per group);

* Dog waste bags (max. 20 per group).

Tony Hanson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Assistant Director for Environment and Neighbourhood Services, said: “We’re passionate about encouraging more people than ever to show just how much they #LoveHartlepool by getting involved in this year’s Great British Spring Clean.

“It’s the perfect time to bring together family, friends and neighbours to organise or take part in a litter pick, and see just how much of a difference we can all make to our streets, parks and beaches together.

“Don’t forget to share before and after photos and stories of your event on social media using the hashtag #LoveHartlepool or by sending them to lovehartlepool@hartlepool.gov.uk. We’ll be sharing our favourites across our social media channels.”

To find out more about the Great British Spring Clean 2019, visit www.keepbritaintidy.org