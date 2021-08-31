Climate change campaigner 'drops in' at Hartlepool Power Station

Sacha Dench at Hartlepool Power Station.

The Round Britain Climate Challenge is being attempted by UN Ambassador Sacha Dench, during which she aims to cover more than 3,000 miles by travelling anti-clockwise around the coast, starting and ending in Glasgow in the run-up to the COP26 climate summit in November.

As the UK’s largest provider of zero carbon electricity, EDF says it is proud to be supporting her effort.

Station director Craig Dohring said: “It was a privilege to host Sacha and the Round Britain Climate Challenge team at Hartlepool Power Station during the North East leg of their journey.

Sacha Dench with her paramotor at Hartlepool Power Station.

“We were able to show the station’s role in producing safe, reliable low carbon energy and also explain the work we are doing to protect and enhance the local environment.”

During the visit Sacha was told about the role of Teesmouth Field Centre, which works with schools to get them engaged with their local environment and which has been based in the station’s visitor centre since November 2013.

She said: “This is the first time an electric paramotor will ever have been used in a long journey.

"It is already proving to be an exciting challenge and I’m enjoying meeting people, like those at Hartlepool power station, hearing their stories and talking to them about climate change solutions.