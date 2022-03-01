Hartlepool Labour councillors demand answers over mystery of hundreds of dead sea creatures

An investigation was launched after hundreds of dead crabs were reported at Seaton Carew in October last year, with thousands more crabs and lobsters washing up along the North East coast.

Last month the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and partner agencies said the phenomenon could have resulted from a naturally occurring but harmful “algal bloom”, a rapid increase of algae in the water.

But independent marine pollution consultant Tim Deere-Jones has said he believes it is more likely to have been caused by a substance called Pyridine which was found by the Environment Agency in high levels within the dead sea life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A picture of a dead crab supplied by Mail reader Carl Clyne.

Labour councillors in Hartlepool are now seeking clarification and have made a Freedom of Information request.

Councillor Rachel Creevy, who represents De Bruce ward, said: “When we have concerned residents and two conflicting reports, we have a responsibility to ask questions and to seek further clarification on what on earth is going on.

"Some of our residents rely on fishing for their income, and catches are being reported as having been significantly affected since October last year, with no apparent help for residents impacted by this.”

Despite Defra’s report reduced catches have continued off the North East coast.

And after more reports of dead or dying lobsters and crabs in the region in recent weeks, Defra is to carry out further scientific studies.

A spokesperson said: “Further scientific work is required to continue to examine the ongoing impact of this incident and we will continue to update industry on next steps as work continues."

Cllr Jennifer Elliott, who represents Fens and Greatham ward, added: “We’re submitting a Freedom of Information request to ask questions about what has happened.

"We’re seeing national press reports about this and concerns have been raised given the amount of work going on in and around the Tees at the moment.

"We welcome the ongoing investigation but it is disappointing that it has taken public campaigning across the North East to force this issue.”

Defra officials ruled out chemical pollution as a possible cause for the deaths in the initial studies.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.