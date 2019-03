Around 60 properties in Hartlepool are experiencing a power cut.

A spokesman for Northern Powergrid said the power went off at the properties in the Catcote Road area around 8pm this evening.

He said: "We're currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back on. Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."

The company said power cut has been caused by someone damaging the cables or equipment in the area.