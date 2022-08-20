Disabled Hartlepool villager fed up after 10 years of trying to get action on footpath access problem

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greatham resident Stephen Smith, who is registered disabled and uses a mobility scooter, says he is exasperated after reported the access problems to Hartlepool Borough Council for at least 10 years to no avail.

The council says it is due to overgrowing vegetation coming from a field next to the footpath on Marsh House Lane and is not their responsibility.

However, after being contacted by the Mail the local authority said it will write to the landowner, confirmed to be The Hospital of God charity.

Mr Smith, 57, said: “Footpaths are supposed to be 1.5 metres wide by law and this particular one is nowhere near.

"When I take my dogs for a walk I and other people who try to use the footpath end up on the road and take their lives in their hands every day because there is a sharp bend at the top of the road and a lot of drivers fail to adhere to the 20mph speed limit and end up on the wrong side of the road.”

Under the Highways Act 1980 the minimum width of a path on the edge of a field is 1.5 metres, or 4.9 feet.

Mr Smith said he has reported the path two or three times a year for at least ten years, but there is ongoing uncertainty over who is responsible for what.

A council spokesperson said: “Following an inspection of the area, it is clear that the vegetation is originating from an adjacent field which is not in the ownership of the Council.

"We now intend to write to the landowner to seek a resolution to the problem.”

Lawrence McAnelly, director and chief executive of the Hospital of God, said the field is farmed by a tenant and understands the council has historically maintained the pathway.

It is expected the hedgerows will be cut back by the tenant after September 1.

Mr McAnelly added: "Following this we are seeking to arrange a site visit with the local authority to clarify our understanding and agree the next steps as soon as we can.