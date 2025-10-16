Construction has started on a £4million restoration project that will return a beck to its traditional course after centuries of industrial changes.

The Environment Agency's Greatham Marsh Restoration Scheme, which began this month, will restore the historic alignment of the Hartlepool beck by opening its channels to tidal influence.

The agency says this will be achieved without increasing flood risks.

The project, delivered with The Greatham Foundation and Northumbrian Water, is the latest milestone in the £30 million Tees Tidelands Programme to help the River Tees estuary adapt to climate change while restoring valuable habitat for wildlife.

Left to right, Kathryn Waugh, from Northumbrian Water, Graeme Hull, from the Environment Agency, Margaret Bousfield, from the Greatham Foundation, and Joe Rodgers, from BAM Nuttall.

Northumbrian Water has contributed £2million towards the Greatham project.

Environment Agency project manager Matthew Rountree said: "The River Tees Estuary sits at the heart of one of the North East's industrial centres.

"While this industry is vital for jobs and the economy, human activity within the estuary has led to the loss of 90% of the intertidal habitat that once existed and barriers on all tributaries.

"This disconnection between industry and nature has caused a drastic decline in biodiversity and increased vulnerability to climate change impacts.

Drone images of Greatham Beck and the site where the work will take place

“By allowing Greatham Beck to return to its natural form, we can restore balance to the estuary and allow the tide to return to areas lost to development."

As part of the restoration, a redundant tidal structure will be removed to allow the channel to flow as it did historically.

This will enable migratory fish to return after an absence of decades.

The scheme will create or enhance 21.3 hectares of saltmarsh and mudflat, providing crucial habitat species including curlews and avocets.

The agency says the work will also enhance water quality.